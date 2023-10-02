Slovakia’s president asks a populist ex-premier to form government after winning early election

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president has asked the leader of the winning party in the country’s parliamentary election to try to form a coalition government. Populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico and his leftist Smer party captured 22.9% of the vote on Saturday. It will have 42 seats in the 150-seat Parliament. If he succeeds, the 59-year-old Fico will become prime minister for the fourth time. He campaigned on a pro-Russian and anti-American message. To rule with a parliamentary majority, Fico needs to find coalition partners.

