Syria says Israeli airstrikes in an eastern province wounded 2 soldiers

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media has said that the Israeli military carried out airstrikes in a strategic eastern province, wounding two soldiers and causing material damage. There has been no comment from Israel on the reported strikes. Syria’s state news agency quoted a military official Tuesday as saying the airstrikes late Monday targeted military positions in Deir el-Zour. Deir el-Zour is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years.

