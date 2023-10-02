Typhoon Koinu strengthens while moving toward Taiwan and is forecast to hit land this week

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Koinu has has strengthened while approaching Taiwan. Meteorologists on the island say the storm is expanding in size and is expected to make landfall in Taiwan by Thursday morning. The typhoon is packing winds of 89 mph and gusts of up to 112 mph. In the Philippines, which will avoid the typhoon’s direct hit, the weather bureau on Monday issued storm warnings in at least six northern provinces and warned of possible flooding and landslides especially in mountainous regions.

