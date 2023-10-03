2 workers conducting polls for Mexico’s ruling party killed, 1 kidnapped in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says assailants have killed two workers who were conducting internal polling for his Morena party in southern Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that a third worker was kidnapped and remains missing. The three were part of a group of five employees who were conducting polls in the southern state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala. The president’s Morena party frequently uses polls to decide who to run as a candidate, and Chiapas will hold elections for governor in June. The country’s public safety secretary said three people have been arrested, and were found with the victims’ possessions.

