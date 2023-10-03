A test case of another kind for the Supreme Court: Who can sue hotels over disability access

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case that could make it harder to sue hotels when their websites are not clear enough about their accommodations for people with disabilities. The justices are being asked Wednesday to limit the ability of so-called testers to file lawsuits against hotels that fail to disclose accessibility information on their websites and through other reservation services. For people with disabilities, accurate information is critical to their travel plans. Joseph Stramondo and Leah Smith, San Diego residents each under 4 feet, say a room deemed accessible doesn’t mean it’s accessible for them. Stramondo once was given a room that turned out to be accessible for people with hearing loss.

