EU demands answers from Poland about visa fraud allegations

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior European Union official says Poland must provide answers about allegations that temporary worker visas were sold to thousands of migrants. It’s feared that the allegations could undermine free movement in the Schengen Area, the 27-country zone where people can move around without ID-checks. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said Tuesday that allegations of fraud and corruption in the Polish visa system are extremely worrying and could violate EU law. Polish authorities insist there is no scandal. The commission’s demands come just as Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice party campaigns for a third term in office in Oct. 15 elections.

