Flights canceled and schools closed as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Koinu

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Flights were canceled and schools were closed in parts of Taiwan on Wednesday as the island braced for strong winds and downpours brought by Typhoon Koinu. At least 93 flights were canceled at airports across Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the island’s Civil Aviation Administration. The Maritime and Port Bureau said 96 ferry trips had been canceled, according to the Central News Agency. The typhoon may make landfall in the southeastern part of Taiwan overnight on Wednesday or Thursday morning, according to meteorologists.

