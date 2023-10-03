Idaho and Missouri shift to Republican presidential caucuses after lawmakers cancel primaries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republicans in two states will be using caucuses to make their presidential picks next year after GOP-led legislatures canceled presidential primary elections. Republicans in Idaho and Missouri both plan to hold local presidential caucuses on March 2. That places them near the front of the national selection process. Both had originally been scheduled to hold primary elections March 12. But Idaho lawmakers inadvertently abolished the primary in a bill that been intended to push it to a later date. Missouri lawmakers intentionally canceled the primary. Nevada Republican leaders also want to rely on a caucus instead of a primary next year.

