Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA to prevent witness tampering in his Women’s World Cup kiss case

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA moved to block potential witness tampering by Luis Rubiales when its disciplinary committee suspended the now-ousted Spanish soccer president. The governing body of soccer has published a written verdict explaining the decision. The case includes Rubiales kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony at the Women’s World Cup[. Only one of four possible reasons were needed by FIFA to remove Rubiales from office during the ongoing disciplinary case. The judge found all four criteria were met. Rubiales is also under criminal investigation in Spain for the kiss. He denies wrongdoing.

