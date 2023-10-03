Major fire strikes Detroit-area apartment complex for seniors

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters are trying to control a major fire at an apartment complex for older residents in suburban Detroit. The roof has been severely damaged, and crews are trying to subdue the flames with aerial hoses. TV stations posted video of fire ripping through the roof at a cross-shaped building known as the Meadows of Southgate. It appears to have three floors. It was not immediately known how many people live there or whether there are any injuries.

