Serbian authorities have detained the alleged organizer behind a recent shootout with Kosovo police

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police have detained an ethnic Serb leader from Kosovo who was the alleged organizer behind a recent shootout with Kosovo police that left four people dead and sent tensions soaring in the region. The move on Tuesday came amid an international outcry over the Sept. 24 violence. About 30 heavily armed men set up barricades in northern Kosovo that day before setting off an hours-long gunbattle with Kosovo police. Kosovo has accused Serbia of orchestrating the “act of aggression” against its former province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade doesn’t recognize. Serbia has denied this and said that ethnic Serbs in Kosovo acted on their own.

