Sleater-Kinney announce new album ‘Little Rope’ — shaped by loss and grief — will arrive in 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There was some doubt whether the indie rock band would release another album. The duo of duo of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker tell The Associated Press their 10th studio album, “Little Rope,” will release January 19. It tackles grief head on. In the fall of 2022, Brownstein’s mom and stepfather were killed in a car accident in Italy. In the months that followed, Brownstein found comfort in playing guitar for hours on end. She tells AP she needed “to feel my fingers on something that was solid.” The result is an album created on the precipice: of joy and grief, of alive and dead.

