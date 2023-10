Stellantis recalls nearly 273,000 Ram trucks because rear view camera image may not show on screen

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because the radio software can stop the rear view camera image from being displayed. The recall announced Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators covers certain Ram 1500 pickup trucks and some Ram 3500 chassis cabs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also covered are 2022 through 2024 Ram 2500 trucks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a rear view display without an image reduces a driver’s view and increases the risk of a crash. Dealers will update the radio software at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting Nov. 17.

