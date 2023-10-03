Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur to make court appearance in Las Vegas
By RIO YAMAT and KEN RITTER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The man facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas 27 years ago is due to make his first appearance before a Nevada judge. Duane “Keffe D” Davis is expected to have a lawyer with him in court Wednesday following his indictment last week. Police and prosecutors say Davis orchestrated the drive-by killing of the hip-hop icon in September 1996 and provided his nephew with the gun to do it. Davis has publicly described his role in the killing for several years. Court records don’t list an attorney for him and he denied an interview in jail where he’s being held without bail.