Two earthquakes strike Nepal, sending tremors through the region

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two earthquakes have struck northwest Nepal, sending tremors through the region. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage in the region. The country’s earthquake monitoring center said the epicenter for both quakes was Bajhang district in northwest Nepal and close to the Indian border. The initial measures show magnitudes of 5.3 followed by 6.3. Narayan Pandey, the chief officer in Bajhang district’s chief officer says tremors were felt throughout the region, which is a mountainous area and sparsely populated. Tremors were also felt in the Indian capital New Delhi.

