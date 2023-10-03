UK court says the government’s routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels is unlawful

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has ruled that the government acted unlawfully when it routinely housed newly arrived unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels. A child protection charity brought legal action against Britain’s Home Office and local authorities in Kent, on England’s southern coast, over their treatment of unaccompanied migrant children. The charity says the temporary housing arrangements deny the youngsters the safeguards they should receive by law. Justice Martin Chamberlain ruled that authorities breached legal duties of care owed to all children who require looking after, irrespective of their immigration status. Critics said the failures by government have resulted in hundreds of vulnerable young people going missing, with many potentially trafficked for criminal exploitation.

