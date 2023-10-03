UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman wows some Conservatives and alarms others with hard-line stance

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman has railed against unauthorized migrants, human-rights laws and “woke” critics of her hardline policies at the Conservative Party’s annual conference. Braverman is trying to secure her place as the flag-bearer of the party’s law-and-order right wing. In a speech she called migration a “hurricane” that would bring “millions more immigrants,” and said British governments had failed to “bring order to the chaos.” The party is lagging behind Labour in opinion polls with an election due by the end of 2024. Braverman is positioning herself for a leadership contest to replace current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that would likely follow electoral defeat.

