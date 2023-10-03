US adds another option for fall COVID vaccination with updated Novavax shots
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have added another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination, updated shots made by Novavax. Already updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are rolling out. Those are intended for adults and children as young as 6 months. Tuesday’s clearance from the Food and Drug Administration adds Novavax as a choice for anyone 12 and older. All three manufacturers tweaked the shots to protect against a newer coronavirus strain. Protection against COVID-19, whether from vaccination or from an earlier infection, wanes over time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has urged most Americans to get a fall COVID-19 vaccination.