US adds another option for fall COVID vaccination with updated Novavax shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have added another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination, updated shots made by Novavax. Already updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are rolling out. Those are intended for adults and children as young as 6 months. Tuesday’s clearance from the Food and Drug Administration adds Novavax as a choice for anyone 12 and older. All three manufacturers tweaked the shots to protect against a newer coronavirus strain. Protection against COVID-19, whether from vaccination or from an earlier infection, wanes over time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has urged most Americans to get a fall COVID-19 vaccination.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.