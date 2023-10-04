2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with 3 South American countries added

GENEVA (AP) — A unique 2030 World Cup is set to be played in Europe and Africa with the surprising addition of South America. The deal will allow FIFA to open the men’s soccer tournament with a 100th birthday party in Uruguay. The Spain-Portugal bid that grew to add Morocco this year also now includes long-time bid rivals Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The deal still needs formal approval at a meeting of FIFA’s 211 member federations. FIFA president Gianni Infantino called it a “unique global footprint” to have the tournament played on three continents.

