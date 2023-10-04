3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say. Suspect dead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening. Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the suspect was killed. The officers were taken to an area hospital, where they are in stable condition. Stanford said officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 7 p.m. FOX 29 reported that a 12-year-old boy said his father had shot his uncle following a dispute about a video game. Stanford said when police arrived the father opened fire. The man was killed when officers returned fire. The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition.

