A Chicago woman died in a hotel freezer in 2017. Now her mother has reached a settlement

CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a 19-year-old Chicago woman who was found dead in 2017 in a freezer at a suburban hotel where she had attended a party has reached a settlement in her lawsuit over her daughter’s death. The Chicago Tribune reports court records show a settlement was reached in August but has not been entered on the court docket because attorneys for Kenneka Jenkins’ mother have asked that the agreement’s terms be sealed. The suit was filed in 2018 against Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, its security company and a restaurant that rented the walk-in freezer where Jenkins was found dead in September 2017. An autopsy found she died from hypothermia.

