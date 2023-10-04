A man charged with voter fraud in Florida blames rivalry between Trump and DeSantis supporters

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — A man has been arrested on forgery and fraud charges after authorities say he cast a ballot in Florida for his deceased father in the 2020 election. Robert Rivernider was charged last week with felony forgery of a public record and fraud in connection with casting a vote. Rivernider says he will plead not guilty. He blames the charges on a local political rivalry between himself, an active Trump supporter, and local officials supporting DeSantis, who also is a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Elections official say the ballot from Rivernider’s father was postmarked four days after the father died in mid-October 2020.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.