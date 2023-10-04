American ‘Armless Archer’ changing minds about disability and targets golden ending at Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Armless archer Matt Stutzman is reshaping thinking about people with disabilities one arrow at a time. Before he won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in 2012, prospective employers wouldn’t hire him because he has no arms. Now the American is targeting his fourth Paralympics in Paris next year. Visiting France’s capital before Paralympic tickets go on sale next week, Stutzman dropped by a Paris school and wowed its young pupils with his shooting skills. His message about changing perceptions will hit a far larger audience when 4,400 athletes flock to Paris from Aug. 28-Sept. 8, 2024.

