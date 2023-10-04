Amphibians are the world’s most vulnerable species and threats are increasing
By Christina Larson
AP Science Writer
The world’s frogs, salamanders, newts and other amphibians remain in serious trouble. A new global assessment has found that 41% of amphibians that scientists have studied are threatened with extinction, meaning they are either vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered. No other group of animals is in greater danger. Habitat loss due to agricultural expansion is the leading threat worldwide. A growing percentage of amphibian species are also being pushed to brink by novel diseases and climate change. Amphibians are particularly vulnerable in part because of their delicate skin and complex life cycles.