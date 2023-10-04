Columbus statue, removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, re-emerges in nearby town

BOSTON (AP) — Three years after a Christopher Columbus statue was removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, the bronze cast has re-emerged, this time in a park in Johnston, Rhode Island, about 9 miles west of the capital. The sculpture had been targeted by vandals, at one point being splashed with red paint with a sign reading “Stop celebrating genocide” leaning against its pedestal. In 2020, the statue was removed. Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena said residents of his heavily Italian-American town are pleased to give the statue a new home. Critics say the memorial ignores a history of rape, murder and genocide.

