Dominican authorities open investigation after bodies of six newborns found at cemetery entrance

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say the bodies of six newborns have been found discarded at the entrance of a cemetery in the capital, Santo Domingo. Medical examiner Dr. Angi Vicioso said Wednesday the newborns still had hospital tags around their feet and wrists and there were no signs of violence. She said the babies were born on different dates and that some were stillborn and others had died hours after they were born. The director of a nearby hospital said six bodies were given to a funeral home Tuesday for proper burial. But authorities have not confirmed whether those bodies are the same as the ones found.

