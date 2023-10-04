Environmentalists suffer another setback in fight to shutter California’s last nuclear power plant

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal regulators have rejected a request from environmental groups to immediately shut down one of two reactors at California’s last nuclear power plant. The two groups say long-postponed tests needed to be conducted on critical machinery at the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Friends of the Earth and Mothers for Peace expressed their concerns in a petition filed last month with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. They argued the equipment could fail and cause a catastrophe. The NRC took no immediate action and sent the request to agency staff. The NRC also rejected a request for a hearing related to testing for the Unit 1 reactor’s pressure vessel.

