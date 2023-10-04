FIFA set to approve letting Russian youth soccer national teams return to competition

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA is set to approve the reintegration of Russian youth teams into under-17 competitions and ease a total international ban on the country amid the war in Ukraine. The FIFA Council will hold an online meeting on Wednesday. The council is chaired by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. People involved in the meeting tell The Associated Press the Russian issue will be discussed. They spoke on condition of anonymity because FIFA has not published any details about the meeting. UEFA decided last week to welcome back Russian national teams for boys and girls into its competitions.

