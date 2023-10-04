How Disney turned Halloween into a money-making machine

For Disney fans, Halloween is among the most desirable (and expensive) times to visit its theme parks. That’s largely due to the after-hours parties: the Oogie Boogie Bash in California and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in Florida. Disney Halloween parties are held on select nights starting as early as August and can cost up to about $210 per person. That ticket covers after-hours party admission, so visitors also need a separate ticket to enter the parks earlier in the day. The parties are popular — often selling out within minutes. Folks who can’t get Halloween party tickets can still partake in seasonal merchandise and themed food at the parks.

