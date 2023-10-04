Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is urging women to talk to their doctors about getting mammograms or other cancer screenings during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The first lady is appearing in a new public service announcement that will begin airing this week on the Lifetime cable network. Biden urges women in the 30-second ad to check with their doctors about whether to have the breast X-rays or other cancer screenings. Biden says in the ad that “early detection of cancer saves lives.” The ad is part of Lifetime’s annual breast cancer awareness campaign. The first lady is a longtime advocate for breast cancer education and prevention.