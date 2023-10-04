Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker could cost GOP its best fundraiser heading into 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some in the GOP are wondering if anyone can take Kevin McCarthy’s place as a fundraising dynamo and party builder. His ouster as House speaker also leaves a void atop the groups that raise tens of millions of dollars to elect Republicans. McCarthy spent years raising mountains of campaign cash, recruiting top candidates, and painstakingly building political relationships. Says one of his supporters, Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota: “Nobody can raise money like him.” Already, the national committee raising money for House Republicans has postponed a fundraiser McCarthy was to headline.

By WILL WEISSERT and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

