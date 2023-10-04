Lawyers of Imran Khan in Pakistan oppose his closed-door trial over revealing official secrets

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Lawyers for Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan are opposing his closed-door trial in a case in which he is accused of revealing state secrets after his 2022 ouster, saying it’s aimed at convicting the popular opposition leader quickly. The case is related to Khan’s speech and waiving of a confidential diplomatic letter to a rally after his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022. At the time Khan showed a document as a proof that he was threatened and his ouster was a conspiracy by Washington. He accused the military and then-Premier Shehbaz Sharif of implementing a U.S. plot, a charge denied by U.S. officials, the Pakistani military and Sharif. Khan is currently facing more than 150 cases.

