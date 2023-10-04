5 civilians killed and more than 20 Indian soldiers are missing after flash floods hit Sikkim state

NEW DELHI (AP) — A sudden heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods in the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim, killing five civilians and leaving 23 army soldiers missing. The Indian army says the flooding occurred along the Teesta River in the Lachen Valley. It says army camps and vehicles were submerged under mud and search efforts are underway. Water released from a nearby dam also caused water levels to rise. Defense authorities say 80 residents have been safely evacuated a bridge over the Teesta River was washed away. The mountainous Himalayan region, where Sikkim is located, has seen heavy monsoon rains this season. Nearly 50 people died in flash floods and landslides in August in nearby Himachal Pradesh state.

