MSNBC host Ali Velshi’s ‘Small Acts of Courage’ will be published next spring

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC host Ali Velshi is drawing upon the personal past for an upcoming book about democracy. St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday that “Small Acts of Courage: A Legacy of Endurance and the Fight for Democracy” will be published May 7, 2024. Velshi will look back to the early 20th century and the time his grandfather was sent to live on the ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa, an experience that began an enduring legacy. Velshi’s previous books include “How to Speak Money.”

