Pennsylvania could go after lottery winnings, tax returns of turnpike toll scofflaws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are advancing legislation to authorize the Department of Revenue to go after the lottery winnings and income tax returns of turnpike toll scofflaws. The bill was passed unanimously by the Senate Wednesday and now goes to the House of Representatives. The Associated Press reported in 2021 that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission found that $104 million in tolls went uncollected over a 12-month period. An audit said that amount grew to $155 million over a subsequent 12-month period, or 10% of what was expected. Under the bill, the Department of Revenue could divert money from someone’s lottery prize of more than $2,500 or their income tax return.

