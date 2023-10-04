Poland’s central bank cuts interest rates for the second time in month

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s central bank lowered its key interest rate Wednesday, pointing to a drop in inflation despite a still-high rate of 8.2% last month. The National Bank of Poland on Wednesday cut its benchmark rate a quarter of a percentage point to 5.75%. The move slightly strengthened Polish currency, the zloty. Analysts were expecting the cut after annual inflation dropped last month from 10.1% in August. Inflation was over 18% earlier this year. The cuts prompted concerns that the central bank is trying to ease the burden of more expensive loans for many Poles to help the conservative government ahead of Oct. 15 parliamentary elections.

