At least 3 people were shot in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts shooting, police say

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — State police say at least three people, including a person riding a bus, were shot Wednesday in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street. Authorities didn’t immediately release the conditions of the people who were shot or say whether any suspects have been arrested, though a state police spokesperson said that there is not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public. State police spokesperson Dave Procopio said one of the victims was riding a bus that was passing through the area. He said the shooting stemmed from “an altercation among people on the street.”

