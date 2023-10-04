Raleigh mass shooting suspect faces 5 murder charges as his case moves to adult court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The teenage suspect in a mass shooting that killed five and injured two more in North Carolina’s capital city is facing murder charges in adult court. A hearing Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court marked the final step in a transfer process to elevate Austin Thompson’s case from juvenile court to superior court. He was 15 at the time of the October 2022 shooting. Thompson has been charged with five counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and one count of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer. A trial date for the teenager has not been set.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.