Rape victim featured in ad reemerges as focal point of abortion debate in Kentucky governor’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Daniel Cameron has expressed sympathy for a woman who discussed the trauma of being raped by her stepfather in a campaign ad. But Cameron said he supports Kentucky’s abortion ban that requires similar victims of rape and incest to carry their pregnancies to term. Cameron’s comments came during a Monday night appearance on Spectrum News 1. He expressed appreciation that she shared her story with him in the ad released by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s campaign. Hadley Duvall — the Kentuckian featured in the ad — sounded unmoved by Cameron’s comments. She says she was giving victims a voice they need.

