Serbia releases from custody a Kosovo Serb leader suspected of a role in ambush of Kosovo policemen
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A court in Serbia has released from a brief detention a Kosovo Serb leader who has been linked to a clash with Kosovo security forces in which four people died, sending tensions soaring in the volatile region. Milan Radoicic, a politician and wealthy businessman with close ties to Serbia’s ruling populist party and President Aleksandar Vucic, was detained in Belgrade on Tuesday. He’s suspected of lead a group of some 30 Serb insurgents on Sept. 24 ambushed and killed a Kosovo policeman, triggering a gunfight in a northern Kosovo village that also left three paramilitaries dead. EU and U.S. officials have demanded from Serbia that all the perpetrators of the attack, including Radoicic, be brought to justice.