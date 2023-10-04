Southern California county files lawsuits alleging power company’s equipment sparked wildfires

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California county has filed lawsuits alleging that the negligence of a power company caused two wildfires that collectively burned thousands of acres and prompted tens of thousands of evacuations. Orange County filed the pair of lawsuits against Southern California Edison. The county alleges in the lawsuits that the company’s equipment played a role in wildfires in 2020 and 2022. A Southern California Edison spokesperson declined to comment on the litigation. It has said the utility has cooperated with county fire investigations. The electrial equipment of various utilities has been linked to the ignition of disastrous California wildfires.

