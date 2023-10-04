What to do with 1.1 million bullets seized from Iran? US ships them to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has long turned to Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine. Now Ukrainian forces will be using bullets seized from Iran against Russia troops. A Navy ship seized the 1.1 million rounds off of a vessel that was being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to arm Houthi rebels in Yemen’s civil war. The rounds are standard for the Soviet-era Kalashnikov assault rifles that some Ukrainian military units still rely on. The transfer comes at a time when Republican congressional support for Ukraine is in question after the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

