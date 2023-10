4 doctors were gunned down on a Rio beach and there are suspicions of a political motive

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Four doctors have been shot — three of them fatally — beside a beach in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro in what may have been a politically motivated execution. Security camera footage obtained by local newspaper O Globo shows a group of black-clad gunmen emerging from a car and running up to a beachside table in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood and opening fire. Local press report say that the men were in town from Sao Paulo for an international orthopedics conference. The dead men included the brother of federal lawmaker Sâmia Bomfim. Police say the fourth doctor was wounded and brought to a hospital.

By DAVID BILLER and DIARLEI RODRIGUES Associated Press

