A look at Russia’s deadliest missile attacks on Ukraine

Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has repeatedly used missiles to blast civilian targets across the country, with devastating consequences. One of the deadliest such attacks in months happened Thursday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials in Kyiv reported that a Russian rocket struck a cafe and store in eastern Ukraine. The strike in the village of Hroza killed at least 51 civilians. Zelenskyy denounced the strike as a crime and an act of terrorism. The Kremlin often claims its missiles are aimed at military assets or blames the strikes on Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.