Adnan Syed goes before Maryland Supreme Court facing ‘specter of reincarceration,’ his lawyers say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Adnan Syed is now free after being imprisoned for the murder of his ex-girlfriend more than two decades ago. But his attorneys will be arguing for his freedom once again on Thursday, this time in front of the Maryland Supreme Court. The case became known to millions through the true-crime podcast “Serial.” Syed is appealing a reinstatement of his murder conviction, after a lower court ordered a redo of the hearing that let the 42-year-old walk free. The court had found that the victim’s family didn’t get adequate notice to attend the hearing in person. The judges said that violated their right to be “treated with dignity and respect.”

By BRIAN WITTE and LEA SKENE Associated Press

