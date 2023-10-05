Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger gives $40 million in stock to California museum

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man for more than five decades, has made a $40 million gift to a California museum he has supported in the past. Munger gave 77 Class A Berkshire Hathaway shares to the Henry E. Huntington Library and Art Museum in San Marino, California, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A decade ago, he gave the museum nearly $33 million worth of Berkshire stock to help pay for a new education and visitors center. This latest gift will help the museum build more than 30 residences for visiting scholars to use while doing research.

