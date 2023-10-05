‘Dancing On My Own’ singer Calum Scott says he’ll perform for Phillies if they win the World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — British singer Calum Scott says he’ll visit Philadelphia and perform his pop hit “Dancing On My Own” if the Phillies win the World Series after the song resurfaced as their postseason anthem for the second straight year. Scott said there were talks with the Phillies last postseason about a performance, but his world tour put any plans on ice. His calendar is open and he’s rooting for the Phillies to go all the way. Philadelphia starts an NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves this weekend.

