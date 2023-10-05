Families of imprisoned Tunisian dissidents head to the International Criminal Court
By SAM METZ
Associated Press
Family members of jailed lawyers and politicians in Tunisia want the International Criminal Court to investigate claims of political persecution and human rights violations. An increasing number of President Kais Saied’s opponents are being arrested and several in prison are staging hunger strikes. The sons and daughters of four of Saied’s opponents plan to announce actions later Thursday at the court in the Netherlands.