‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who wounded 10 people in a rush-hour subway shooting in New York City last year has been sentenced to life in prison. Frank James was sentenced on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to terrorism charges earlier this year for the April 2022 mass shooting. His attorneys requested a reduced sentence of 18 years, pointing to the lack of fatalities as evidence James didn’t intend to kill anyone. Federal prosecutors say James spent years carefully planning the subway shooting in order to “inflict maximum damage at the height of rush hour.” They said the fact that no one was killed was “miraculous.” Before the shooting, James posted dozens of videos online under the moniker “Prophet of Doom.”

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

