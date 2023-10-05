Indonesia’s agriculture minister resigns amid a corruption investigation

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s agriculture minister has resigned as the country’s anti-graft commission ramps up an investigation into alleged corruption at his ministry. The Corruption Eradication Commission, known as KPK, has alleged that there has been bribery linked to job promotions at the Agriculture Ministry. It also says there have been fraudulent projects involving private vendors, but it has not disclosed details. Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo has not yet been formally named as a suspect. But he says he is resigning to focus on the case against him, and that he hopes the public will assume he is innocent until there is a court verdict.

